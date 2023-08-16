‘Large number’ of customers affected by Lisburn power cut

The report said delivery of electricity grid connections needs to speed up (PA)

Up to 1,049 customers have been affected by a power cut in Lisburn.

Sharing news of the power cut on social media, Northern Ireland Electricity said:

“A large number of customers are currently affected by a power cut in the Lisburn area.

“We have already dispatched engineers to the area to commence repairs. We will do our best to restore this as quickly as possible for those affected."

It is understood that the fault is due to equipment failure, and repairs are estimated by NIE to be finished by around 9pm.