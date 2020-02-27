Large number of hatchets and knives seized after disturbance at Strabane funeral

Three men have been arrested after a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Thursday morning.

Video footage circulating online shows members of the congregating fleeing their seats during a funeral service at a church in the Melmount Road area.

The men aged 17, 22 and 32 were arrested following the incident.

No serious injuries were reported but a large number of weapons including knives and hatchets were seized.

There was a heavy police presence at the funeral. Credit: Leona O'Neill

Police denied online speculation that shots were fired during the incident.

"We are aware of suggestions online that shots had been fired at the church on the Melmount Road, however there was a proactive police operation in place at the location and no evidence of shots having been fired were noted," a PSNI spokesperson said.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond appealed for calm in the area.

"A disturbance did break out within the church, however it was quickly addressed," she said.

"A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets.

"We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues."