Large police presence captured on video during arrest in Lurgan

Around 15 police officers were captured on video dealing with a man who was arrested after a stabbing in Co Armagh on Saturday.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury after the attack in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the Lough Road in Lurgan that afternoon on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and was yesterday in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Video footage of the suspect's arrest was shared widely on social media.

Police officers wearing personal protection equipment were carrying automatic rifles outside Ceara School in Lurgan as events unfolded.

A male wearing a grey pullover and grey jogging bottoms was restrained on the ground by officers before he began shouting as he was put on his feet.

At least seven unmarked PSNI vehicles were present, while a police helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

Officers could also be seen searching a nearby public bin along the Lough Road as traffic passed by.

SDLP MLA and Policing Board member Dolores Kelly, whose constituency office is close to where the man was apprehended, said the scene on the Lough Road would have been "very strange" for people to have come across.

"It was pretty amazing for anybody that saw what was going on in the middle of a Saturday afternoon," said the Upper Bann MLA.

"I noticed the helicopter was in the sky as well so I presume the police response may well have been some part of the assessment in terms of who the individual was they were seeking, and also to protect officers on the ground.

"I saw the behaviour of the person who has been arrested and I certainly haven't had any calls from anyone questioning the level of police engaged in pursuing this individual."