Large quantity of jewellery stolen during Antrim burglary
Police have appealed for information after a large quantity of jewellery was stolen from a store in Randalstown.
The burglary occurred at a jewellery store in Main Street sometime between 3am and 6.30am on Wednesday.
Detective Constable Aaron Cooke said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the area of Main Street to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101.
"I would also appeal to anyone who is offered any of the above jewellery for sale to also contact us. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."
Full list of items stolen:
Large cameo brooch set in 9ct gold
Large brown cameo in 9ct gold
Masonic ring with blue enamel and small diamond 9ct gold
Antique seed pearl “mourning ring “
9ct gents pocket watch
2 ladies 9ct rings set with large amethysts
2 9ct ladies Omega watches (case and bracelets)
Approximately 10 rolled gold bangles
Rolled gold pendant watch on chain
Double row of pearls with 9ct clasp
Seiko 5 Sports Automatic SRPA05 model with distinctive orange dial
Antique 14ct amethyst and pearl pendant and chain
9ct gold and jade necklace
9ct blue topaz pendant and chain
14ct diamond and pearl pendant and chain
9ct white gold triangular diamond pendant and chain
3 x 18ct white gold round diamond pendants and chains
1 pair 9ct white diamond stud earrings with rub over setting
9ct flat curb gents chain
18ct antique cuff links
Double heart 9ct white cz pendant and chain
9ct white diamond and sapphire pendant and chain
9ct birdcage shaped pendant and chain
2 x 9ct garnet pendant and chain
Small antique 14ct ladies pocket watch
Rolled gold half Hunter pocket watch
Closed face patterned rose gold pocket watch
Large 18ct gents pocket watch
2 sterling silver open faced pocket watches
Heavy gents 9ct buckle ring
Approximately 50 assorted ladies and gents ring - signet, black stone, cornelian etc
9ct large crucifix
9ct large holy miraculous medal
2 x small holy miraculous medals
Heavy gents 9ct Claddagh ring
Cz solitaire 9ct ladies ring
2 x cz and 9ct eternity style ladies rings
Emerald and cz 9ct white pendant
Garnet and 9ct white pendant.