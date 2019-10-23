Large quantity of jewellery stolen during Antrim burglary

Police have appealed for information after a large quantity of jewellery was stolen from a store in Randalstown.

The burglary occurred at a jewellery store in Main Street sometime between 3am and 6.30am on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Aaron Cooke said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the area of Main Street to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101.

"I would also appeal to anyone who is offered any of the above jewellery for sale to also contact us. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Full list of items stolen:

Large cameo brooch set in 9ct gold

Large brown cameo in 9ct gold

Masonic ring with blue enamel and small diamond 9ct gold

Antique seed pearl “mourning ring “

9ct gents pocket watch

2 ladies 9ct rings set with large amethysts

2 9ct ladies Omega watches (case and bracelets)

Approximately 10 rolled gold bangles

Rolled gold pendant watch on chain

Double row of pearls with 9ct clasp

Seiko 5 Sports Automatic SRPA05 model with distinctive orange dial

Antique 14ct amethyst and pearl pendant and chain

9ct gold and jade necklace

9ct blue topaz pendant and chain

14ct diamond and pearl pendant and chain

9ct white gold triangular diamond pendant and chain

3 x 18ct white gold round diamond pendants and chains

1 pair 9ct white diamond stud earrings with rub over setting

9ct flat curb gents chain

18ct antique cuff links

Double heart 9ct white cz pendant and chain

9ct white diamond and sapphire pendant and chain

9ct birdcage shaped pendant and chain

2 x 9ct garnet pendant and chain

Small antique 14ct ladies pocket watch

Rolled gold half Hunter pocket watch

Closed face patterned rose gold pocket watch

Large 18ct gents pocket watch

2 sterling silver open faced pocket watches

Heavy gents 9ct buckle ring

Approximately 50 assorted ladies and gents ring - signet, black stone, cornelian etc

9ct large crucifix

9ct large holy miraculous medal

2 x small holy miraculous medals

Heavy gents 9ct Claddagh ring

Cz solitaire 9ct ladies ring

2 x cz and 9ct eternity style ladies rings

Emerald and cz 9ct white pendant

Garnet and 9ct white pendant.