Police are at the scene of a crash on the Upper Newtownards Road

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in east Belfast.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Upper Newtownards Road on Tuesday morning.

Police have advised road users that there is heavy traffic in the area.

Drivers have been urged to seek alternate routes for their journeys.

Joanne Bunting MLA said the incident, near Thornhill Park, is resulting in “large tailbacks”.