Largest party in NI continues boycott of ‘biggest show in the country’, says Nolan

Nolan says the Sinn Fein boycott has had ‘no impact’ on nationalist listening figures

BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has said Sinn Fein “made a decision” to boycott his show after a caller suggested the nationalist community was “being deprived of a voice”.

Over the weekend Sinn Fein stormed to a historic election victory with 144 seats, positioning itself as the largest party at Stormont and local government level.

Stephen Nolan often refers to his programme as “the biggest show in the country”.

Sinn Fein has not appeared on the Nolan Show for several years, which is believed to be down to coverage of the Bobby Storey funeral during the Covid pandemic.

A caller from Derry, who said he is a republican but not a Sinn Fein supporter, told the Nolan Show: “Sinn Fein now speaks for the majority of nationalists in the six counties, is it not about time that you made approaches to the Sinn Fein movement to get this resolved because your programme seems to be depriving the nationalist community of Sinn Fein’s voice.”

He suggested that if the programme’s editors couldn’t resolve the issue with Sinn Fein that it should be taken up by BBC leadership to find a resolution.

Mr Nolan made clear that different parties “try to exert pressure on the Nolan Show” when they don’t like a story and the reason it has been around for over 20 years is because of loyalty to listeners.

“Sinn Fein have made a decision to boycott the programme, that’s what they have done. I would absolutely welcome, this show would be better off if we had Sinn Fein on it as well as any other show.

“We have asked for meetings with Sinn Fein, we have asked Sinn Fein to come on.”

He added: “When the DUP were boycotting the Nolan Show for a number of years Sinn Fein were, some weeks, in daily contact with me, both physically and on the phone. So, this is what happens, this is what political parties do.”

Nolan concluded by saying audience figures show there has been “no impact on nationalists listening to the Nolan Show – the reason why the audience is so big on the Nolan Show is because we have all different communities listening to this show”.

When asked if BBC management has ever sat down to discuss the issue with Sinn Fein or if it is planning to do so, a BBC spokesperson said: “We engage with politicians on a regular basis and know how much BBC audiences value hearing from them directly about issues affecting everyday life.

"The BBC’s airwaves are open and inclusive and they provide an important forum for community-wide debate.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment