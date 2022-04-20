Larne adventurer Norman Surplus remembered fondly as ‘one of life’s characters’ following passing

Norman broke records after he completed a 27,000-mile flight around the world in his autogyro

Larne man Norman Surplus — the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an autogyro — has been described as "one of life's characters" following his passing.

The Larne adventurer had battled cancer in 2003 and set himself the challenge of completing the epic 27,000-mile flight while recovering from chemotherapy.

He first attempted the feat in 2010, however it had to be abandoned when he was denied permission to fly over a part of Russia. Despite this, he still managed to set 19 new world records in the attempt.

Norman finally achieved that goal in 2019, traversing 32 countries in his autogyro, which is essentially a cross between a helicopter and a motorbike. Autogyros were made famous by the James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Sadly, Norman's cancer recently returned and he had just completed a round of chemotherapy on Monday when he tragically passed away at home hours later.

Norman (59) — who was also a video game designer, wind-farmer and lifeboat captain — was due to publish a book on his round-the-world trip in the coming months.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, his close friend Davy Wilson described the adventurer as "great fun".

"Norman was one of life's characters. He was unconventional and always a joy to be around. He was just a genuinely nice bloke, I know it's easy to say that in death, but he really was. He was the salt of the earth, it's very sad," he said.

"One of the things that sticks with me, and he did many things, was when computer games were really just starting out and Norman, being a big Formula 1 fan, he designed replicas in a game of all the Grand Prix tracks.

"I think it was the Vancouver one, he had everything down to a tee, just like the real thing, but Norman had stuck in the Chain Memorial Tower on the waterfront in Vancouver. That just sums the guy up."

Alliance councillor Danny Donnelly described the news of Norman's recent passing as "very sad".

Larne councillor Geraldine Mulvenna also sent her sympathies to Norman’s loved ones.

"He would have been very well-known around Larne and further afield. My condolences go to his family and friends," she said.

Norman's 2019 trip saw him travel from Larne to England, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia, before he flew 5,000 miles across Russia, passing through seven different time zones.

He then made his way to the US and finally landed at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in Oregon to officially become the first person to complete the feat.

It was not all plain sailing, however, as the record-breaker had to deal with bad weather, technical problems and at one stage he even crashed into a lake in Thailand.

He also had to battle freezing temperatures — including flying over the coldest place on Earth in Siberia.

Speaking after completing his trip, Norman described what the journey was like.

"It is a very odd, yet very special feeling. It cannot be achieved without tackling, head on, some of the biggest challenges that the extremes of climate and physical geography that the Earth can throw at you,” he said.

"And all of these challenges have had to be tackled unseen, worked out for the first time, made up as you go along, such is the pioneering nature of such an unscripted maiden flight."

Norman is survived by his wife and two children.