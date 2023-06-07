Larne bonfire builders set up crowdfunding to raise £9,000 for Guinness World Record judges’ fees

The organisers claimed to have beaten the world record last year.

Organisers of Craigyhill bonfire are this year hoping to officially break the record for the world's tallest bonfire. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The organisers of a Co Antrim bonfire have launched a crowdfunding effort to pay for adjudicators from Guinness World Records to officially adjudicate their attempt to build the world’s tallest pyre.

Last year, the bonfire reached a height of 202.37208 feet, more than four feet above the previous world record of 198 feet set in Lustenau, Austria in March 2019.

The organisers have appealed to the public to help them raise the money required to have their efforts officially recognised.

"In July 2022 we unofficially beat the world record by building the worlds tallest bonfire of 202ft,” they said in the plea, posted onto a Go Fund Me page set up by Kyle McDowell.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have an official Guinness adjudicator present because of how expensive it was to bring them over.

"We would really like some help to raise the funds to invite the Guinness world record adjudicator over and make it official on July 11 2023.

"The current world record is still standing at 60.64 meters (198ft 11in). We feel we were so close but know what it takes to get the height.

"We really want to bring the record home where it belongs and make our community and our wee country proud.

"Please give what you can afford, every little bit helps us hit our target. Hope to see you all in July 2023 at the world’s biggest bonfire.”

The fundraiser, which appears to have been created in August 2022, has so far raised £575 of its £9,000 goal.

Last year, John Steele (36) died after falling from an Eleventh Night bonfire he had helped to build in the nearby Antiville area of Larne.

Mr Steele had been struck with a falling pallet which caused him to lose his balance.

The Antiville bonfire was constructed a short distance from the huge Craigyhill pyre which is attempting to officially beat the record for the tallest bonfire in the world.

Just 24 hours before he lost his life, John Steele took a ‘selfie’ as he stood on the upper reaches of the soon to be lit bonfire. It was Larne man’s last ever photograph.