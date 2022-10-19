Larne builders’ merchant blaze being treated as accidental, Northern Ireland Fire Service confirm

A major fire at the site of a builders’ merchants in Larne is being treated as accidental, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The PSNI earlier said a firework is thought to have been involved in the incident, however there were no suggestions this was deliberate.

NIFRS confirmed an investigator attended the scene of the blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze outside MacBlair’s, a building supplies firm on Station Road, started at around 8.15pm on Tuesday evening, with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Larne, Whitehead, Carrickfergus and Ballyclare all attending.

NIFRS confirmed 50 firefighters were involved in the incident with multiple vehicles and water jets used.

Police said “extensive damage” has been done following the incident and confirmed their investigation is now underway.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a building supplies yard and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended.

"Extensive damage was caused to the warehouse and the supplies housed within it.

“Our investigation is underway and at this time we understand that a firework may have caused the fire.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1832-18/10/22.”

An NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a shed fire at a commercial premises on Station Road, Larne yesterday evening at 7.58pm.

“There were over 50 NIFRS personnel involved throughout the incident. At the height of the incident there were 6 Fire Appliances, 1 Aerial Appliance, 1 Command Support Unit and 6 Officers in attendance.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, used 4 jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with at 10.54pm.

“We could like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”