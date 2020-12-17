Larne firefighter praised for saving man's life while off-duty

An on-call Larne firefighter has been praised after his quick reactions while off-duty saved a man's life.

Moore Campbell joined the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) earlier this year and is based at Larne Fire Station.

While off-duty on December 1 he saw smoke coming from a flat on Dromaine Drive in the town.

Acting quickly, he entered the property and rescued a 58-year-old man.

Mr Campbell's colleagues from Larne Fire Station then arrived and put out the blaze.

The man was then transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and treated for smoke inhalation.

NIFRS said the fire is believed to have been caused by an electric blanket.

Firefighter Moore Campbell

Mr Campbell described the rescue.

“When I saw the smoke coming out of the building I just did what any one of my colleagues would have done in the same scenario," the firefighter said.

"Thankfully this incident didn’t end in a tragedy but it’s a powerful reminder to all of us of the higher risk of accidental fires in the home during the winter.

“I’d ask everyone in Northern Ireland to support myself and my colleagues this winter by speaking to their friends and family about their home fire safety.”

Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Paddy Gallagher said Mr Campbell's "swift and selfless actions represent the very best of the fire service".

"I commend him for his courage and his professionalism. I also commend the on-duty crews who arrived quickly and extinguished the fire," Mr Gallagher said.

“We know that the winter months present an increased risk of accidental fires in the home. Tragically four people have already lost their lives in accidental fires in the home and this incident could have led to another fatality."

Mr Gallagher encouraged people to take precautions and keep safe this festive season.

“There are simple things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Everyone should follow our STOP Fire message. Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home, test them once a week, be aware of the obvious dangers and plan your escape if a fire does break out," he said.

“Firefighter Campbell and his colleagues go through rigorous training to respond to this kind of incident. Members of the public should never enter a building that’s on fire. We can all protect our loved ones from the risk of fire this winter by speaking to them about the STOP Fire message and contacting NIFRS if there are any concerns.”

NIFRS would like to remind people that during the winter months, the risk of accidental fires in the home increase as more people spend more time indoors and additional fire risks such as electric blankets, candles and fairy lights are used in their homes.

People over the age of 50 in Northern Ireland are eligible for a free home fire safety check from the NIFRS.