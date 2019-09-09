Larne primary school evacuated after suspected gas leak

Emergency services are at the scene. Credit: Google

A school in Larne has been evacuated after a suspected gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Larne and Inver Primary School on Glynn Road on Monday, September 9.

A number of nearby houses have also been evacuated.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a suspected gas leak at a school at the Inver area of Larne this morning. Pupils have been evacuated as have a number of houses in close proximity to the building. Motorists should avoid the area if possible."