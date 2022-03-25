Larne protest hears call for complete boycott of P&O Ferries

Former P&O workers protest with union colleagues at the Port of Larne (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Well over one hundred trade union representatives have turned out at Larne port as protests against the sacking of 800 employees by ferry operator P&O continued.

The lunchtime protest on Friday was told by President of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, Alex Gordon, that the country has the power to hit back at P&O through a mass boycott of the ferry service when it begins operations again.

The protest was held as Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed calls for the boss of P&O Ferries to resign over the no-notice sackings of 800 staff.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called for Peter Hebblethwaite to step down after his “brazen” law-breaking.

But Mr Gordon, who had flown in from Liverpool to address the crowd, said the UK Government is too weak to take effective action and save the jobs of those workers who had been treated appallingly in what he called “a St Patrick's Day massacre”.

“People are not turning out at protests out of sympathy, nor of pity, they’re turning out because of what has happened to these workers,” he told those assembled.

“What P&O has done to their employees could happen to any employee in any workplace, anywhere in this country. We’ve now seen it done.

“Employment laws in this country are so weak, and the government is prepared to turn a blind eye to brazen illegality when it comes to attacking a workforce, attacking their wages and engaging in fire and re-hire.”

The P&O boss has appeared before government officials on Thursday.

“He admitted that he had broken the law, and that he was advised by lawyers that he could get away with it because the government would do nothing about it,” said Mr Gordon.

“MPs are calling for the man to resign. But Peter Hebblethwaite told the committee Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had made a visit to Dubai last September, where he was told they were going to restructure their business and there were going to be casualties. So he knew. This government knew.

“We believe there is deep collusion between the government, transport officials in the department and senior figures in P&O.

“Trade unions are meeting P&O this afternoon for the first time since they decided to sack 800 workers,” he said.

“We will tell them they have to re-employ those workers, honour their contracts of employment. If they don’t our campaign for the government to seize their ships, the assets of these oil oligarchs in Dubai, these people who have complete contempt for workers rights.

“But there is no law in this country that will get justice for these workers,” he said.

“That will only come about through continued public pressure. That means showing companies what we think of what is happening to workers in this country right now. That means a boycott of P&O from people, hauliers, everyone.”

Susan Fitzgerald from the Unite trade union said P&O Ferries had declared war on workers and that all trade unions had to stand up to the bullying tactics of employers.

“This isn’t simply about P&O Ferries,” she said. “What had happened here to workers in Larne, and across the UK, could happen to any employee. That’s why we all have to stand united against the companies who treat their employees with such disregard.”

Trade unions are planning a further protest at Dublin port on Saturday.