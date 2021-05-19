Larne RNLI answer two callouts within hours on busy night of rescues

Rescue: The stricken yacht being towed to safety by the RNLI

A lifeboat crew in Larne has rescued stranded sailors and an injured man along the Antrim coast in a day of drama on the waves.

Larne RNLI said their crew was requested to launch at around 11pm on Monday and again in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the first incident, it was reported that a man had fallen on rocks in the Ballygally area near Larne and suffered a suspected fractured wrist and a cut to the head.

Both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched into calm seas, with the Larne RNLI crew making their way towards the casualty where Larne Coastguard and the NI Ambulance Service were already on the scene.

The difficult position of the casualty meant he had to be transferred from the rocks to an inshore lifeboat in a basket stretcher along with a paramedic. He was later transported to the slipway near Ballygally beach where he received care from the ambulance crew.

At 1.42am, Larne lifeboat was again called out, this time to assist two sailors who reported an engine failure in their 35ft yacht as they sailed from Argyll to Carrickfergus.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched towards the drifting vessel, nearly 15 nautical miles from Larne Harbour.

After reaching the yacht, a volunteer crew member climbed on board to check the two sailors were safe and well before establishing a tow line. The yacht was then guided into Carrickfergus marina where it was secured for maintenance.

Larne RNLI’s Deputy Launching Authority, Philip Ford-Hutchinson, said: “Last night was a busy night for our volunteer crews with little rest between call outs. The first call demonstrated great teamwork between the RNLI, Larne Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Call outs like these are something that our volunteer crew regularly train for and the skill and professionalism was evident last night.

“We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.”