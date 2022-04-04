Larne RNLI responds after boat runs aground near Ballylumford

Larne RNLI came to the aid of a man on Sunday after his boat ran aground.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat by Belfast Coastguard following reports that a 5.5m rigid inflatable boat (RIB) was suffering from engine troubles.

Weather conditions at the time were described as overcast with a slight breeze.

The crew launched the lifeboat, Terry, at 5.40pm and made their way towards the vessel’s last reported location south of Ballylumford, Co Antrim.

Arriving on scene, the crew observed the RIB had gone aground.

At this point, a crew member was tasked to swim out to the boat to ensure that the one person onboard was safe and well, which they were.

A decision was then made to establish a tow line in order to bring the boat back to the nearest safe port which was its launch site at Larne Boat Club.

On arrival at Larne Boat Club, the Larne Coastguard team helped to recover the boat back onto dry land.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Barry Kirkpatrick, said: “As we approach the Easter season, we would remind everyone that it is important when planning a trip to sea to ensure you have a means of communication should you need help including a VHF handheld radio and a phone.

“Also ensure that your equipment is checked over and in good working condition and always wear a lifejacket when taking to the water.

“Should you get into difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”