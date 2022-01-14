Larne singer-songwriter Daisie Conway teams up with fashion graduates for new music video

A trio of young creatives from Northern Ireland have combined their music and fashion skills in a stylish new collaboration.

Larne singer-songwriter Daisie Conway teamed up with Belfast School of Art fashion design graduates Anna Byrne and Aoife Reynolds, for a stunning new music video to accompany the 20-year-old's latest single A House without a Home.

Cookstown cousins Anna and Aoife came on board to style Daisie for the shoot, using sustainable fashion, including an outfit designed for Miss Northern Ireland Anna Leitch to wear on her trip to Puerto Rico last November. The budding young designers use pre-loved material from clothes they pick up at charity shops to create their collections and the pair dressed Daisie in a range of their outfits for the shoot, which took place at Hillmount House in Larne.

Daisie, who is studying primary school teaching with music at St Mary’s College in Belfast, has already appeared in two of her own videos but this is her first full-length pop video, with script, storyboard and styling.

When she was asked about her look for the shoot, she decided to use the opportunity to give other young creatives a platform to showcase their work and contacted the University of Ulster’s lecturer in fashion Dean Liggett, who put her in touch with Anna and Aoife.

Daisie said: “I thought it would be really nice to team up with some young designers around the same age as me and Dean suggested two graduates who both have a focus on sustainability.

“The song House without a Home is about heartbreak, betrayal and having the courage to walk away, and is quite folky, so that’s the kind of fashion look I was going for. Also, I wanted the looks to be age appropriate; quite quirky and fresh.

“I loved that Anna’s clothes were created using pre-owned items from St Vincent de Paul charity shops and the clothes were a dream to wear. Aoife’s collection was so colourful, with gorgeous textures and voluminous dresses, so I was totally spoiled for choice.

“The support offered by Ulster University, Belfast School or Art’s for my music and by Anna and Aoife has been incredible.”

Among the outfits worn for the music video was a black and white corset-style dress made by Anna from pre-loved material, which was worn by Miss Northern Ireland last year.

Anna, who has since set up her own designer brand, Wave the Animals, said she went for darker colours to reflect the heartbreak theme of Daisie’s song and video. And she said she had loved being part of the collaborative, creative experience.

“Working with Daisie on set was an amazing,” she said.

“After discussing the theme with Daisie, I knew right away what piece from my collection were going to work.

“I worked on creating looks for the video that immediately captured the audience and helped to tell the story of the song. These outfits needed to represent the mood of the song and in this case, we went for darker, more muted tones.”

While Aoife created the white dress for the shoot, Anna drew inspiration for her designs from the Victorian era, using elements of corsetry and full skirts. She then gave her creations a modern twist, adding an anorak-style coat and Doc Marten boots.

“Daisie has a unique talent, and I wanted the style to represent this,” she said.

The video for the track was filmed by Thomas McQuillan and the photography was by Fashion and Commercial Photographer of the Year 2021, Collette O’Neill. The single – Daisie's third – will be released on January 31, available on all music streaming platforms.

Dean Liggett, lecturer in Fashion at Ulster University, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our recent graduating designers to gain real world experience of dressing a local singing talent for a professional video and photoshoot.

“Working with Daisie and understanding her music has allowed the designers a platform and opportunity to promote themselves and their work while at the same time collaborating with Daisie to realise her unique style and aesthetic.”