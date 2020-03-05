Larne tragedy: Police await post-mortem after child's stabbing

Police are still awaiting post-mortem results following the death of a young child in a stabbing outside Larne on Monday.

The domestic incident also left the child's mother, named locally as nurse Fiona McGowan, who is in her 30s and another baby fighting for their lives in hospital.

The mother-of-four is believed to be under police custody at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she is being looked after by medical staff.

Her youngest child, who is just a year old and is also being treated at the hospital.

Both are believed to be receiving treatment for critical injuries, although at the request of the family no condition updates are being made available by the hospital.

It's understood that officers are still waiting to question the mother about the incident at the rented farmhouse on Bankhall Road in Magheramorne, several miles from Larne.

Meanwhile it has emerged that a Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) into Ms Magowan's case has been launched by the Northern Health Trust.

However the health trust has said it will not be making comment due to the live PSNI investigation. Under guidance from the Health and Social Care Board, adverse incidents include serious cases of public concern relating to the unexpected or unexplained death of a health or social care user.

Police released no further details about the stabbing yesterday as they await post mortem results on the toddler.

However, they confirmed on Monday it was a domestic incident and said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The couple's two older children are thought to have been at school at the time of the incident while their father was at work.

It is also believed that police received a 999 call from the father after he rushed home to the scene.

On Monday afternoon forensics teams removed a number of items from the family home, including an iPhone 7.