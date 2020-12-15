Larne's Shield trophy on tour: football club ensures supporters see first silverware won in 33 years

Journey: Joel Neill taking the Co Antrim Shield to the homes of supporters in Larne

Some lucky Larne FC fans were able to get their hands on the Co Antrim Shield as the club took its first major piece of silverware in 33 years on a whistlestop tour of the town.

The current NIFL Premiership leaders beat Glentoran in a penalty shootout at Seaview earlier this month to kick-start the celebrations.

Under the ownership of Purplebricks founder Kenny Bruce, his hometown club has been transformed into a top Premiership force.

Unfortunately, the fans were unable to join the celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But in line with Larne's vision of bringing the community along for every step of the journey, board member Joel Neill took the shield around the town on Sunday.

Following strict Covid-19 safety regulations, Mr Neill brought the famous old trophy to the homes of a number of fans.

"It was fairly off the cuff but it's a pilot of what the club would be looking to do across the year in the current circumstances to make sure the town gets their hands on it," he explained.

"The Co Antrim Shield is Larne's first senior piece of silverware in 33 years and for a lot of people it's the first that they have ever known.

"It's a very significant mile marker in the journey that the club is on under Kenny Bruce's ownership and the revival.

"It was lovely to start that process of getting the shield out into the hands of the town's people.

"The shield belongs to the town. A football club is nothing without its community and its supporters."

The huge shield did provide a couple of transportation problems for Mr Neill but some careful manoeuvring made sure it stayed in one piece.

"It didn't fit in my boot and I couldn't get a seatbelt round it in the back seat so there was a lot of extremely careful driving as it was wedged safely in the back seat of my car," he said.

"To be honest, my fingers and hands are swollen and bruised from all of the carrying.

"Any body who has been up close to it knows that it's a signifiant lump of a shield but it was very worthwhile.

"The board and the staff do a lot of community work and have done through Covid, so this is just the next step."