Last hope for Fermanagh and Omagh Halloween fireworks display snuffed out

A last spark of hope for the reinstatement of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council ’s Halloween fireworks display has been snuffed out with the chief executive advising it is not feasible.

During a recent council meeting, Ulster Unionist councillor Mark Ovens proposed to reinstate the fireworks display, but he was told that it is not something the council can arrange this year.

Mr Ovens said: “This is evidently an issue which has caught the attention of people and when I look at the costs of £30,000 to £40,000 for the two fireworks displays, it’s a lot of money, yes, but in a council that spends over £50million a year, that raises a likely £40million in rates, including a lot more last year than we had planned.

“£30,000 to £40,000 is a small investment for kids and families. It would be good for the town, the council and the economy locally.”

However, in response, chief executive Alison McCullagh said: “It’s not feasible. A lead-in period is required and the council has made a decision around this.

“Obviously, if the council wishes to make provision for the next financial year, they can do so, but we don’t have the technical or procurement capacity.

“It is therefore not something we can arrange this year.”

The proposal was seconded by Ulster Unionist councillor Roy Crawford; however, the chair – Sinn Fein’s Thomas O’Reilly – said he was unable to formally move it, given the chief executive’s comments on feasibility.

Mr Ovens added: “Just for clarity – it’s July, and Halloween isn’t until October 31.

“How is it not feasible to have a fireworks display over four months from now? I can’t understand that.

“This council can spend money on flowerpots and things it shouldn’t be spending money on constantly, and getting all the criticism for that.

“But yet, when we make a reasonable proposal – and if it’s coming down to costs, we can save money by looking at it – this is £30,000 to £40,000 in a £50million organisation.”

Ms McCullagh replied: “I don’t know if there is a general inference around decisions the council has taken on spend [decisions] we have undertaken.

“In terms of procurement and associated licensing for the fireworks, it’s traditionally about a four to six month process.

“I appreciate there are different views expressed, and there is an opportunity for the council to revisit this for October 2024, but we cannot deliver it for October 2023.”