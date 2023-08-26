Last Saturday parades taking place across Northern Ireland

The finale to the parading season, the Last Saturday, is taking place across Northern Ireland.

The Royal Black Institution is holding demonstrations at six locations, with 17,000 members on the march.

The parades are being held at Loughgall, Co Armagh; Moneymore, Co Londonderry; Lisburn, Co Antrim; Larne, Co Antrim; Dromore, Co Down; and Artigarvan, Co Tyrone.

Approximately 350 preceptories and 300 bands are taking part.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who will address the event in Loughgall later, said: “The annual Last Saturday parades are flagship events on the parading calendar.

“We expect to see thousands of supporters turning out at the various locations to witness a glorious expression of culture, pageantry, music, and history.

“The institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian faith will be to the forefront at all our demonstrations on the Last Saturday.”

Dromore is hosting the largest demonstration of the day. An estimated 6,000 participants, including 90 bands, are on parade.

In Lisburn, six districts are taking part: Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare. Around 5,000 participants are expected, with 79 preceptories and 75 bands. Meanwhile, 60 bands are on parade in Loughgall, with an estimated 4,000 participants in the procession. Summerisland RBDC No 6 are hosting the demonstration in the village, home to the headquarters of the Royal Black Institution.

In Co Londonderry, the parade is staged in Moneymore for the first time since 1997. Some 35 preceptories and 31 bands - an estimated total of 1,000 participants - are taking place.

Elsewhere, City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter are the organisers at Larne, which last hosted the demonstration in 2014.Seven districts are taking part, comprising three from Clifton Street, with the others from Sandy Row, Shankill Road, Ballymacarrett and Ballynafeigh.

The Tyrone demonstration is being held in Artigarvan for the first time.

Districts from Omagh and Castlederg are joining the organising Strabane Chapter.

A total of 25 preceptories and 20 bands are on the march today, with an estimated total of 900 in the procession.