Late DJ Stephen Clements smiles down on home town as billboard full of moving tributes is unveiled

A billboard tribute to Stephen Clements has appeared in the late BBC Radio Ulster presenter's home town of Carrickfergus.

The large image, erected on the Belfast Road, shows a smiling Mr Clements surrounded by a collage of heartfelt tweets, composed by some of Northern Ireland's best-known personalities.

The billboard carries the words 'Remembering Stephen Clements', while underneath a message reads: "Thank you for bringing joy and laughter to so many. Forever in our hearts."

It is understood the same tribute has also appeared on a digital billboard on the M2.

On the billboard are tributes to Stephen from broadcasters Eamonn Holmes, Stephen Nolan and Colin Murray, along with actress Bronagh Waugh and actor Emmett J Scanlan, who was a close friend of the DJ.

Also included are messages from various sporting teams and clubs - the Northern Ireland football team, Ulster Rugby and Belfast Giants - with which Mr Clements was associated with, professionally and personally.

One tweet is by Adam O'Keefe, head coach of the ice hockey team, who said movingly of Stephen's passing: "Belfast has lost its voice."

The billboard's appearance, which was announced by the star's brother Gavin on Twitter yesterday, comes after loved ones had pleaded with social media companies to reinstate the BBC star's accounts.

Mr Clements' Twitter, Instagram and public and private Facebook accounts had been deleted following his death last month at the age of 47.

The married father-of-two had used his social media accounts to engage directly with his thousands of fans.

His brother had described their removal as "heartbreaking", making a direct plea on Twitter to urge the company to explain why the Twitter feed - which he had described as Stephen's "diary" - had disappeared. The Sunday World reported that Mr Clements' Twitter account was reinstated within hours of fans venting their frustration online at its deletion.

However, it later disappeared again.

Last weekend his Instagram account was reinstated.

It has been reported that Facebook had been in contact with relatives to resolve the issue.

Gavin appeared to address the issue in his own tweet yesterday to unveil the billboard.

He wrote: "The thing I love about outdoor advertising is that it can't be turned off, it can't be turned down and it, for sure, can not be deleted."

His ended his post by saying "Love you my brother" and tagging a new Twitter account which has been established in Mr Clements' memory by loved ones to enable fans to share their memories, pictures and messages of the broadcaster.

Within hours of the tweet, the billboard tribute was welcomed by Bronagh Waugh, who described it as "lovely and absolutely gorgeous".

Referring to Stephen's smile, she added: "Brightening up even the darkest January morning. Oh Stephen, we miss you so, so much."

It is not clear how long the billboard will remain on display. Omega Outdoor Advertising, which erected the tribute, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Mr Clements passed away on January 7, hours before he was due to appear on the air for his mid-morning radio programme.

A private funeral service was held for the star attended by family and close friends.