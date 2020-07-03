Late IRA chief Storey taken for cremation after graveside orations

Former IRA chief Bobby Storey was not buried after Tuesday's controversial funeral in west Belfast, it can be revealed.

It was widely reported that the veteran republican had been laid to rest at Milltown Cemetery following orations by, among others, ex-Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams.

The Belfast Telegraph understands, however, that instead of being interred at the cemetery's republican plot at that time, Mr Storey's remains were instead transported to Roselawn, where they were cremated later on Tuesday afternoon.

The funeral of Bobby Storey takes place in Andersonstown, west Belfast on June 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams as the funeral of Bobby Storey takes place in Andersonstown, west Belfast on June 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Gerry Kelly and Michelle O'Neill as the funeral of Bobby Storey takes place in Andersonstown, west Belfast on June 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

It is also understood that the veteran former IRA leader's ashes were due to be returned to close family to be subsequently brought back to Milltown some time later.

A source told this newspaper: "Bobby Storey was cremated at Roselawn at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

"When the mourners came out of St Agnes's Church they went to Milltown, where speeches were made. After that a select few, including Gerry Adams and some other high profile Sinn Fein members, followed the coffin to Roselawn."

The source said that around 60 stewards dressed in white shirts, black trousers and black ties were monitoring events at the cemetery on the Ballygowan Road, which is home to Northern Ireland's only crematorium.

"A lot of people were under the impression that there was an immediate burial at Milltown following the big cortege to the republican plot, but that was not the case," they said.

"Sinn Fein stewards took control of Roselawn Cemetery from the entrance gates, which are normally manned by council staff. Police in plain clothes were spotted in unmarked vehicles nearby.

"Mourners left the crematorium shortly after 3.15pm. It is understood that it normally takes 48 hours before cremated remains are released to loved ones so it is unclear if his ashes have yet reached their destination."

The source added: "Cremetorium staff were told in advance about the cremation, but questions have been asked as to why it was all kept so quiet."