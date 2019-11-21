Late night and reduced fares for Belfast Christmas bus and rail services

L-R is Simon Hamilton, Chief Executive of Belfast Chamber, Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, Anne McMullan Senior Director, Marketing & Communications at Visit Belfast and Joel Neill, Operations Director at Hospitality Ulster.

Translink is introducing a number of late night bus and train services to enable passengers to get around during the festive season.

Reduced fares are also being introduced for a number of services over the Christmas period.

The late night services include extra Metro midnight and 1am services every Friday and Saturday until December 21, with a £2.50 single cash fare available.

Late night trains will depart Belfast to Lisburn, Portadown, Bangor, Coleraine and Larne on Friday and Saturday nights from November 29 – December 21.

Passengers in Belfast can avail of £3 unlimited day travel after 9.30am or a £2.50 evening ticket after 6.30pm across the entire Metro and Glider network until January 1 2020.

Additional offers include one third-off day returns after 9.30am on Ulsterbus, Goldline and NI Railways (and all day Saturday and Sunday until December 29 on rail services), reduced family and friends travel tickets from as little as £6 until January 1 and there’s free parking, extended opening hours with late night and Saturday services at selected park and ride sites.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said the organisation was well prepared for Christmas.

"With Christmas just weeks away, this is a very busy time of year and we’ll be working hard to meet our customers’ festive travel requirements whether they’re making a journey home, shopping for gifts or catching up with family and friends," he said.

“Our widespread service enhancements, late night services and fantastic choice of discount tickets will hopefully help cut the cost of Christmas, support local traders and offer hassle-free journeys over the festive season.”