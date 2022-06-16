Latest hike in petrol and diesel prices across Northern Ireland revealed – average cost of diesel now 190p per litre

The average price of diesel across Northern Ireland is now above 190p per lite and the average price of petrol is above 185p per litre.

The latest rise in prices hitting drivers across the province was calculated by the Consumer Council through their weekly price checking tool.

It means the average price of diesel here has risen by around 7p and the price of petrol has risen by 5p within the past seven days.

According to the information, the highest average was found in Downpatrick, where diesel at the pump is 194.9p on average.

Meanwhile those in Armagh face the highest average price for petrol, with the data showing the cost there was 191.4p.

In Belfast the average price of diesel is 191.6p per litre with petrol sitting at 187.1p per litre.

Derry drivers face average diesel prices of 190.2p per litre and petrol prices of 179.4p per litre on average.

Last week, the motoring insurance company RAC warned the cost of fuel could soon hit £2 per litre and the Consumer Council here has suggested prices “could continue to rise in the short term”.

One filling station owner in Co Fermanagh told BBC’s Nolan Show he expects prices to increase to over £2 a litre for unleaded petrol “over the next week”.

He also claimed prices could continue to rise by another 20 or 30p.

"There has been a 30p increase over the past month and a lot of that actually hasn’t actually hit the market yet,” said Terry Hughes.

"A lot of stations didn’t increase to the full price last week. There are a lot of stations simply watching their margins and trying to stay out of the negative.”

The Consumer Council advised the reason for discrepancy in prices across the province can include a number of factors and said prices remain high due to “global oil markets”.

“The price of petrol and diesel is made up of several factors which may vary from one retailer to another. We have always seen a variation in pump prices across Northern Ireland and even within local areas,” said the Consumer Council’s Peter McClenaghan.

"Reasons for price differences include when the fuel was purchased by the retailer, the volume they purchased at a certain price, and the business model of the station which may discount fuel prices to get customers into their shop.

“Prices are high because we import all our petrol and diesel supplies and as a result Northern Ireland is at the mercy of the global oil markets.

"This means consumers here are at risk when global prices rise because our local suppliers are unable to influence these prices and the increases are passed on to consumers. Since March 2022, Brent Crude Oil, which can be used as a proxy indicator for fuel prices, has been close to or above the ten-year price high.”

The figures from the Consumer Council’s heating oil checker also show another increase in the cost of energy.

The average price of 500L of home heating oil has increased by almost £30 across Northern Ireland.

"Wholesale oil prices have rocketed because the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reduced access to Russian oil forcing us, and many other countries, to look elsewhere to replace that portion of lost oil supply. In 2021 imports from Russia made up 9% of the UK oil supply. This fell by around 70% in April 2022, the second full month of the war in Ukraine.

“Additionally, our petrol and diesel is bought in dollars and as the value of the pound has dropped against the dollar meaning our suppliers get less oil for the same price in pounds. We are also experiencing a global shortage of refining capacity which has led to an increase in the margin that refiners can make when selling the refined product.

“These factors came on the back of already increasing prices because oil production was not keeping up with the amount of oil being used as life, travel, and industry began to return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, given this range of factors, petrol, diesel, and heating oil prices could continue to rise in the short-term in Northern Ireland.”

The Consumer Council Fuel Price Checker can be viewed on the organisation’s website.