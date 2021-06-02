Latest Lisa Dorrian search concludes with ‘no evidence’ found into disappearance

The PSNI has confirmed searches in Ballyhalbert in connection with the 2005 murder of Lisa Dorrian have found no evidence relating to her disappearance.

The searches carried out at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert were conducted by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team after taking place throughout much of May.

Lisa Dorrian, a 25-year-old shop assistant from Bangor, went missing on February 27, 2005, having been last seen alive in Ballyhalbert Caravan park.

There have been extensive searches of the area previously, including of a disused airfield in 2019.

The family of Ms Dorrian have long campaigned for information about where her body is hidden.

A police diver at The Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert.

The PSNI said the operation in the area has concluded following weeks of “meticulous search activity by specialist divers” and added Ms Dorrian’s body has not been found.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “Lisa’s family have been informed and whilst they recognise and appreciate the work we have conducted, they are nevertheless devastated once more.

“For 16 years, whoever disposed of Lisa’s body has denied her family a fundamental right, to bury Lisa with dignity and respect.”

More than 400 searches have taken place across Northern Ireland in connection with Ms Dorrian’s disappearance.

“I have reached out to anyone who was involved in disposing of Lisa’s body to tell me where she is, so that I can finally give her family peace,” Detective Superintendent Murphy added.

“Knowing where Lisa is, will have been a heavy burden for individuals to carry for the past 16 years – not knowing where Lisa is has tortured her family and caused untold distress.

“All of that burden and pain can be resolved quickly, but I need those who have that crucial information to get it to me.

“Whilst this phase of search activity has not taken us forward, I have restated our commitment to finding Lisa, to her family. We are steadfast in our collective determination and we have already begun the process of developing our next steps.

“I continue to appeal for those with direct knowledge of Lisa’s whereabouts to find a way to get that information to me, anonymously or via a third party if necessary.

“Anyone with information should call detectives on 101. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."