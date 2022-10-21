Launch of £29m social housing scheme takes place at Ballymena barracks site

A £29m shared housing scheme in Ballymena has officially been launched on Friday by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The site at the former St Patrick's Barracks in the town will provide 135 homes as well as infrastructure and a children's play park.

Delivered by Radius Housing, the project will consist of 32 apartments, including a number which are wheelchair accessible, and 113 houses, ten of which will be for private rent/sale as private homes.

Construction of the houses started in August and it is expected the scheme will be completed by mid 2025.

Martin Pitt, chair of Radius Housing, said: “This is an exciting project and we are delighted that work is now underway. High quality housing is central to all aspects of wellbeing and we are delighted that it sits at the centre of this major regeneration project.

"When completed this will be a community of modern homes with great social infrastructure and a great place to live.

“At Radius we pride ourselves on developing new homes to the highest standard, with a focus on sustainability. These new homes will have the best standards of energy efficiency, which will keep tenants bills down.

"We look forward to seeing these homes progress, and we will be working with the local community through this stage and beyond, to ensure that it delivers a positive outcome.”

Around half of the housing phase of the regeneration is funded by the Department for Communities and 50% through private finance raised by Radius.

“Access to a safe and secure home is a basic human right. I am committed to delivering more homes for those who need them,” Ms Hargey added.

"I am determined that everyone has access to a good quality, affordable and sustainable home that is appropriate for their needs. This scheme, which has received over £15.5m from my Department, will deliver 125 social and 10 affordable homes for the community.

“The regeneration of St Patrick’s is now gathering pace with the housing and the main access road underway. This is an exciting project for Ballymena which will provide a range of social and economic benefits for the community as well as better connectivity between this major site and the town centre.”