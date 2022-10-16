Launch of hydrobikes turns River Lagan into Belfast’s newest cycle route

Jessica Rice on one of the hydrobikes: Picture by Peter Morrison

It’s a unique way to see some of the sights of Belfast in a water tour with a difference.

If you have been near the River Lagan recently you might have noticed some of the rather unusual contraptions on the water — and that have lit up at night.

Hydrobikes are bikes that float, allowing the user to cycle on water, providing an activity where you don’t need to get into the water.

The new water activity is run by Castle Archdale Boat Hire and Watersports, who have recently expanded to Belfast, opening Lagan Adventures.

Manager Joe Graham is excited to bring the hydrobikes to a wider audience and says it’s a fun activity for all the family.

“People love them in Castle Archdale so we thought people in Belfast would appreciate them too,” he said.

The hydrobikes allow visitors to explore the River Lagan and see its waterfront, Harland & Wolff cranes, Obel Tower, historic bridges and canal structure from a different perspective.

“It’s good for tourists that want to see Belfast, they can see it in a unique way,” he added.

Hydrobiking is a safe water activity where you don’t need to get into the water.

“The first question everyone always asks is do you need a wetsuit — no you don’t,” Mr Graham said.

“All you have is a life jacket and our boat is driving beside you to make sure everyone stays safe.”

The hydrobikes are suitable for anyone aged 8+, and for those aged 4+, Mr Graham and his team provide an adult and child bike which allows the child to sit off the side of the bike while the parent pedals.

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

They also offer tandem hydrobikes.

“For anyone that is nervous, we would recommend a tandem bike, because then you are both on the bike together and you just feel that little but more secure,” Mr Graham said.

The speed the hydrobike moves is completely up to the rider.

Depending on how fast they pedal the activity can be a gentle, low-impact aerobic workout while pedalling past Belfast landmarks, or it can be an intense cycling workout.

Lagan Adventures also offers night-time hydrobiking, where visitors can cycle in the Lagan in the dark. The hydrobikes have coloured lights on them for people cycling at night.

“We just thought what can we do that will make it even more different, and putting the lights on the bikes has been a big hit, people really enjoy cycling at night-time,” Mr Graham said.

And for a quirky way to visit Santa this Christmas, they are running a special Santa trail.

The idea is to pedal up the River Lagan and follow the magic trail to find Santa’s secret floating grotto, which takes approximately 30 minutes.

During the week hydrobiking costs £15 per person while at the weekend it costs £20 per person. There’s a discounted price of £17 for larger groups.

Lagan Adventures is located at the Waterfront Hall, and also available at Castle Archdale and Enniskillen.