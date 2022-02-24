Law allowing free legal aid for domestic abuse victims launched in Northern Ireland

New legislation allowing victims of domestic abuse in Northern Ireland full eligibility for legal aid came into effect on Thursday.

Previously, victims who had to defend proceedings issued by their abusers would have to undergo a financial eligibility test to deem whether they could qualify for free legal help.

The Justice Minister commenced a waiver of this test, meaning that it came into immediate effect on February 24.

A statement from the Department of Justice detailing the new law reads: “Section 28 of the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 provides a waiver which improves access to justice for victims of domestic abuse involved in contact, residence, specific issues and prohibited steps orders and will help to reduce the financial impact of these cases on families.”

Naomi Long added: “Since becoming Justice Minister, I have focused on priorities of tackling domestic abuse in all its forms and supporting victims. Commencing this provision is another positive move towards delivering on those priorities.

“Anyone can be the victim of domestic abuse and anyone can be a perpetrator. By waiving the financial eligibility test we are ensuring that all victims have access to support they need and deserve when standing against their abusers in these types of civil proceedings and reducing the financial impact on families.”

An evidential test will be used to enable people to demonstrate their eligibility for the waiver, meaning the Director of Legal Aid Casework “has to be satisfied that the applicant for legal aid is, or appears to be, a victim of domestic abuse, and the person bringing the legal proceedings against them was the perpetrator of such abuse”.

Such evidence can include proof of a perpetrator’s conviction or caution for domestic abuse, information provided by the PSNI that the applicant has been a reported victim of domestic abuse, or other evidence “providing an equivalent level of assurance that the applicant is eligible for the waiver”.

Full guidance setting out the evidential test has been published on the Department of Justice Website at: https://www.justice-ni.gov.uk/publications/guidance-domestic-abuse-waiver-legal-aid-applications