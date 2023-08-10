Law firm working with Police Federation on PSNI data breach compensation claims

A law firm has confirmed it is working with the Police Federation to process compensation claims after the PSNI’s catastrophic data breach.

The PSNI is facing a deepening crisis after a vast bank of ultra-sensitive data relating to its 9,300 officers and staff was accidentally published on a website.

The data breach, released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

Law firm Edwards and Co confirmed it has been “working closely with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) since the recent data protection breach.”

The PFNI represents rank-and-file police officers across Northern Ireland.

The firm said it had been “authorised to assist any PFNI members who wish to be part of a claim for compensation arising from the breach.”

It asked members to contact the PFNI to register their interest.

It comes after a solicitor warned that the PSNI could face paying out as much as £100m in compensation to officers and staff following the breach.

Ryan Elliott said he had already been instructed to send pre-proceedings letters to the Chief Constable on behalf of two senior officers, and “the emails just keep coming in”.

Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said some officers may have to change posts or move home as a result of the mistake.