Law passed for bereaved parents to receive pay after death of child

A Bill that entitles working parents to two weeks of statutory paid leave following the death of a child or stillbirth has been passed by the Assembly.

The Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Bill was introduced by Diane Dodds MLA when she was Minister for the Economy.

Mrs Dodds, whose son Andrew was born with spina bifida and died in 1998 aged just eight, said: “The trauma of losing a child is impossible to overstate, and it is completely understandable that working parents who experience such a bereavement will need the compassion and support of a caring employer.”

Current Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he was “pleased” the Assembly had reached a consensus to ensure the legislation passed its final stage.

“Following the introduction of parental bereavement leave and pay in Great Britain, my predecessor Diane Dodds made it her priority to secure an extension of this critical support for parents in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I share that priority and am pleased I have been able to secure Assembly passage in this mandate.

“This new employment right will be introduced following Royal Assent and will align provision here with the rest of the United Kingdom.

“It will provide an important statutory safety net for working parents who suffer such a profound loss.

"No one should have to worry about losing their job or having to return to work while starting to grieve the loss of a child.”

Mr Lyons added that he also welcomed that the legislation will, in due course, extend similar statutory support to working parents who suffer a miscarriage.

“It is important we recognise that the loss of a child in the womb is still a horrendous experience and we want to provide support where possible,” he said.

“Northern Ireland will now be the first jurisdiction in Europe, and one of only a handful across the world, to have legislated for miscarriage employment rights in such a comprehensive fashion.

“Following a full public consultation, my Department will draw up detailed miscarriage leave and pay regulations, with an introduction date following shortly after.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the passing of the bill in the Assembly.

"This legislation will help workers who face the devastation of losing a child, suffering a stillbirth or miscarriage. It will ensure they will get paid leave and have compassionate support from their employers under these awful circumstances,” she said.

"I am particularly pleased that this bill will ensure workers suffering miscarriage are included and that workers will be entitled to paid leave from the day they start work.

"The north is now leading the way in these islands and indeed in Europe in ensuring workers are entitled to paid leave after suffering miscarriage."