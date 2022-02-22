Law to tackle stalking in Northern Ireland passed by MLAs

The Protection from Stalking Bill provides greater protections and stronger penalties for offenders than existing harassment laws, with Northern Ireland the only part of the UK which does not have anti-stalking legislation.

The legislation, brought by Justice Minister Naomi Long, passed its final stage in the assembly on Tuesday and has been described as a “milestone”.

Under the new legislation, convictions for the most serious offences will carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine, or both.

Mrs Long said the new legislation will be of “great significance” to the victims of stalking.

The new law – which is expected to get Royal Assent by May - will create a new specific offence of stalking for Northern Ireland, applying to two or more occasions that cause a person to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress.

A new offence of threatening or abusive behaviour is also created which can be triggered by a single incident.

There is also greater protection offered for victims during the judicial process, with the use of live links or screens at court, when giving evidence in proceedings.

Sinn Fein’s Sinead Ennis welcomed the development and remarked the law marks another milestone in the fight to protect women and girls.

“For too long the north has been an outlier as the only jurisdiction on these islands without a stalking offence but that ends now,” she said.

“The passing of the Stalking Bill sends a very public message that stalking cannot, and will not be tolerated in our society.”

The SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin called it an “extremely important piece of legislation”.

"There is significant evidence of a link between stalking and people killed through domestic violence and this bill will allow for police intervention before harmful behaviour escalates in future,” she said.

“Following on from the coercive control legislation coming into effect this week this legislation should help protect people, and particularly women, from abuse.

"We saw domestic abuse incidents reach an all-time high in the North during the pandemic and this requires an Executive-wide response. Our society still has a long way to go to properly tackle this problem and we must continue to do everything we can to combat it.”

The Minister Naomi Long paid tribute to victims for sharing their personal experiences with her during the process of creating the bill.

“I am grateful to our justice partners, who are playing their part in examining how they can ensure this Bill delivers meaningful change for victims and providing training for their organisations,” Ms Long said.

“I hope we can secure Royal Assent by May, and, along with our criminal justice partners, bring the stalking offence into operation by the end of this summer, and Stalking Protection Orders towards the end of this year.

“This new legislation will play a crucial part in generating confidence in victims to come forward and report to the police in the knowledge that they will receive the support and protections they need and deserve to feel safe.”