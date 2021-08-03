Lawyer for Miami Showband singer’s widow hits out at Government plans to ban Troubles civil cases

A Belfast lawyer acting for the widow of murdered Miami Showband star Fran O’Toole has voiced anger and disbelief over the Government’s plan to ban civil cases related to Troubles killings.

Michael Flanigan described as “very draconian” measures to overturn more than 800 years of British civil law dating back to the 1215 Magna Carta, and he has also lodged complaints with both the UK Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Republic.

Last month, the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis presented the proposals as “the best way to help Northern Ireland move further along the road to reconciliation”.

But the solicitor told the Irish Times that he has urged the UK Government to abandon them because he believes that it is wrong to stop people from bringing civil actions.

“Instead of helping bring about reconciliation, it would just simply create a fresh injustice,” he said.

Mr Lewis’s plan to implement legislation in the autumn to impose a statute of limitations banning all prosecutions of Troubles-related killings and other crimes has provoked widespread opposition.

Mr Flanigan and others in the legal profession have, however, expressed further concern over an additional proposal by the Secretary of State to end all legacy inquests and civil cases relating to the Troubles.

He said that Valerie O’Toole’s case, which has been nine years in the legal system and is finally listed for hearing in Belfast’s High Court in mid-December, has been thrown in jeopardy by the proposals.

“It would be a complete and utter travesty if this lady was deprived of her right of a hearing; it would be just outrageous,” said Mr Flanigan, whose practice is on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

“The British Government is prepared to use its parliamentary majority to push through legislation that is extremely backward.”

The Miami Showband massacre on July 31, 1975, was one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles.

A minibus carrying five band members was flagged down at what appeared to be an Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) checkpoint as they were returning to Dublin from a gig in Banbridge, Co Down.

Instead, it was an Ulster Volunteer Force operation involving a plan to plant a bomb in the minibus that would explode later, to give the impression the band were carrying explosives for the IRA. But the bomb exploded as they were putting it onto the vehicle, killing two of the UVF men.

Lead vocalist Fran O’Toole, guitarist Tony Geraghty and trumpeter Brian McCoy were then shot dead by other gang members. Singer and saxophonist Des Lee and guitarist Stephen Travers were wounded but survived.

Three men, one former and two serving UDR soldiers, were convicted for the murders

Valerie O’Toole, who later remarried and now lives in Canada, received just £6,000 for her husband’s murder via a criminal injuries scheme.

“This is not civil litigation being used as a truth recovery process. This is civil litigation being used to compensate people for loss,” said Mr Flanigan.

“To be deprived of your right to be compensated for loss is outrageous. To stop what we say are well-founded claims is very draconian.”