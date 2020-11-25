'Lax' Covid precautions on NI flight shock medic

A medical professional who flew back into Northern Ireland last week from Canada via Heathrow said she was left astonished by the stark difference in Covid-19 precautions, and has hit out at how she was herded on to an overcrowded flight with little social distancing which left her feeling unsafe and put other passengers at risk.

Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto, Vanita Jassal was travelling back to Belfast on November 14 with her son to stay with her elderly parents who have been unwell.

“I left Canada where there are 103,000 cases of Covid in a population of 14 million to come to Northern Ireland where there are around 49,000 cases in a population of around 1.5 million, but the contrast in how passengers are treated was remarkable, and very concerning,” she said.

“I’m a front-line healthcare worker. I’m trained in Covid infection control measures, and follow them in my work, my home, my car.

“Flying with Air Canada, all the passengers were screened, well spaced on board and everyone followed all the guidelines, with even a staggered time for mask removal for eating. It was all very reassuring.”

But she said that on arrival at Heathrow, she found the situation very different.

“I was told my connecting flight to Belfast with British Airways had been held back for two passengers, which appeared to me be and my son,” she said.

“We were rushed through, on past the hand sanitiser station and herded on board a packed flight. It turned out to be the only one from Heathrow to Belfast that day.

“They served a snack and everyone removed face masks at the same time. In the Canadian hospital I’ve been working in the staff are not allowed to eat together, have coffee together, yet on a cramped aircraft it all seemed to be treated as normal. It was a free-for-all.

“Arriving into the UK I am supposed to self-isolate for 14 days,” she said.

“I’m doing that now in Belfast, but there was nothing to stop me from getting off one flight and being transferred to an internal flight unchecked. I know I had returned a negative test before leaving Canada, but none of the passengers on the Belfast flight would have known that.

“I walked past 26 rows of people getting onto that airplane and not one of the 171 other people on board will have to quarantine afterwards.

“It all begs the question of how many other flights from Heathrow to Belfast were cancelled to pack a flight so full?” she said.

She explained how Air Canada have a limit on the number of people on flights.

“It seems a much safer system for everyone who needs to travel,” she said.

“When I transferred to the internal leg of my flight, the stark contrast was nothing short of appalling.

“Passengers were herded into tight spaces, elbow to elbow and policy decisions encourage rampant viral spread.

“How many of the 171 passengers on my BA flight would chose to sit beside me knowing I was entering a government mandated quarantine period?

“How may would have removed their masks, knowing I had come from overseas? And why serve a snack pack during a one-hour flight?”

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “We continue to follow all the guidance from regulators and government authorities.

“We have taken several steps to greatly reduce contact between customers and crew, and require the wearing of masks at all times.”

The airline also stresses that all passengers are e-mailed in flight details before travel, and that all people who are permitted to travel in and out of the UK for work, education and other reasons stipulated by the UK Government, can continue to do so.