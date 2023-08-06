Leading loyalist drops pay claim against former employer

Winston 'Winkie' Irvine's case was based on alleged unauthorised deductions from his wages

Simon Coveney being ushered from the room due to a security alert whilst he was speaking at a peacebuilding event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at The Houben Centre

Prominent loyalist Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine has withdrawn a pay dispute case against his former employer, the Sunday World has revealed.

Irvine was suspended without pay last year by conflict resolution charity, Intercomm Ireland, after he was charged with several firearms offences.

He has since left the organisation.

Irvine, who remains on bail in connection with the charges, subsequently took an employment tribunal case against Intercomm Ireland.

His case was based on alleged unauthorised deductions from his wages. However, Irvine recently withdrew his case.

The Sunday World was unable to contact Irvine to ask why he had decided not to proceed with the case.

When contacted, Intercomm Ireland’s secretary, Liam Maskey, confirmed Irvine no longer works for the organisation.

Intercomm Ireland, which was set up in 2004, is involved in cross-community projects in interface areas of north Belfast, including Ardoyne, Twaddell and Woodvale.

Irvine (48), from Ballysillan Road in Belfast, worked as a senior project manager for the group.

He was arrested in June 2022 and later charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

When he appeared before court, a PSNI officer told the hearing police had planned an operation to arrest Irvine in relation to “an unrelated matter”.

The “unrelated matter” is believed to have been a hoax bomb alert at an event in Belfast attended by Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney in March 2022.

In relation to the charges faced by Irvine, the officer told the court that police observed the leading loyalist’s car in Glencairn Street in Belfast when a van parked behind it and Irvine was seen opening the boot of his vehicle.

The detective inspector said Irvine was then stopped in Disraeli Street and officers discovered a number of firearms, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition in a holdall in the boot.

The officer told the court Irvine said he had not known what was in the bag.

A search of Irvine’s home discovered a quantity of cash as well as a UVF plaque and pendants, the court heard.

The detective inspector objected to an application for bail.

He said: “The police case would be that this has the hallmarks of a paramilitary operation, given the amount of ammunition and range of weaponry and component parts that were found, that this is typical of the type of stuff that paramilitary organisations in Northern Ireland have access to.

“Persons who would have access to such large amounts would only be trusted members of the organisation.”

Applying for bail at the hearing, Irvine’s lawyer, Joe Brolly, described his client as a “renowned peace builder”.

“A simple internet search will show over the last 15 years he has been intensively involved in the peace process, in reconciliation and in peace programmes.”

Although bail was refused at the initial court hearing, Irvine was released on bail in July 2022 following an application to the High Court.

A few days after his first court appearance, Intercomm Ireland issued a statement which said Irvine had been suspended without pay from his job.

The officers who arrested Irvine had been investigating the hoax bomb incident a few months earlier.

Simon Coveney travelled to Belfast on March 25 last year to take part in a peace event at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road.

Shortly after he started a speech, Mr Coveney was told of a security alert and the event was halted.

Despite the threat, he returned last October to complete his speech.