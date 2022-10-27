Leading the way: Fundraiser Daniel helps launch this year’s Poppy Appeal

Helping to launch the Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland is 13-year-old Daniel Ryan from Antrim with his dogs Coco and Rico

A Co Antrim teenager who has raised hundreds of pounds for the Royal British Legion (RBL) has helped to launch the 2022 Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland.

The annual appeal honours the sacrifices the UK’s Armed Forces make, from maintaining peace around the world to providing support during disasters and the pandemic.

Simon O’Leary, director of the Poppy Appeal, said: “The Armed Forces community make unique sacrifices and contributions, despite having never met us; and the RBL supports them and their families both during and after their service. Every donation to the RBL’s Poppy Appeal helps us continue to provide that vital support to veterans, serving personnel and their families — we’re there for them for the whole of their lives.”

Daniel Ryan (13) from Antrim, who has been fundraising for the Poppy Appeal since 2020, helped to launch the appeal. This year, Daniel has signed up for the RBL’s online ‘Walk 121 miles in November’ challenge, and hopes to bring his overall fundraising total to £1,500.

He said: “I know that the funds raised by the Appeal go towards helping people who have served their country, and I think it’s important that they know we care and haven’t forgotten them.”

Remembrance Sunday is on November 13.