Leah McCourt’s winning streak comes to an end after gutsy performance at Bellator Dublin

Belfast fighter Leah McCourt has lost by unanimous decision in Dublin after battling out of a deep submission in the first round.

Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt went head-to-head in the co-main event at Bellator 275.

McCourt grew up in Belfast, becoming a single mother at 18 and fought her way to become the first female to headline a Bellator Europe event.

The Belfast woman took the fight to the ground early in the first round which is where the judo black belt and Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist wanted the fight to be played out.

McCourt was reversed on the ground and displayed tremendous guts by defending a Kimura submission attempt which looked likely to cause serious damage to her arm.

Much of the second round was a grappling contest with Kavanagh getting the better of exchanges.

There was noticeable damage to Kavanagh’s knee as she limped back to her stool at the end of round two.

With the commentators saying McCourt was two rounds down, she targeted the compromised knee at the start of the final round.

The Belfast woman desperately tried to sink in a submission in the last minute but Kavanagh again ended up in top position and rained down blows as the buzzer went.

Speaking after Kavanagh said it was about “pure Irish heart” as her knee buckled at the start of the fight.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was seen carrying his team mate back to the dressing room after the fight.

Heading into the fight McCourt spoke of her gratitude to her sister who, along with her husband, took Leah’s daughter on honeymoon to Barcelona to allow the cage fighter to focus on the last week of fight camp.

For Kavanagh, it was about bouncing back from her devastating loss to Cris Cyborg last November.

From Inchicore in Dublin, the 36-year-old will be supported by a sizeable chunk of the crowd at the 3 Arena.

A healthy contingent was also expected to make the journey from Northern Ireland to support McCourt, as she went in search of her seventh win on the bounce.

The sight of two Irish women facing off in the penultimate fight of a major international MMA card is the latest illustration of a seismic shift in culture.