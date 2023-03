Leanne Evans: ‘Dad was killed in the Troubles... Now I fear my kids will see a new wave of violence’

Leanne Evans’ gym is near an interface... and she has witnessed things she hopes are not a disturbing portent of things to come

The next generation: Leanne Evans with daughter Jersi-Rae (8) at her Fit Moms & Kids gym in Glengormley. Credit: Peter Morrison

Claire McNeilly Mon 18 Oct 2021 at 01:18