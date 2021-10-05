Leeds United and Everton Belfast fixture as clubs open stores: We’ll be as big as Liverpool, says Whites’ fan

Everton, Leeds and Liverpool all have football shops on Castle Lane in Belfast City Centre. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 05-10-2021

Leeds United and Everton football fans have one thing in common this week, and it’s not the fact that their favourite teams drew 2-2 with each other back in August.

On Thursday October 7, both Premier League teams are opening up the doors to their brand new official stores in Belfast’s Castle Lane, right next to each other and directly opposite the Liverpool FC outlet.

This is the first time either team has launched official merchandise stores in Northern Ireland, and apart from Liverpool, they will be the only other top-flight English teams to currently have retail centres in the region, with Leeds being promoted back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

The shops will feature an extensive range of official club apparel, replica kit, headwear, fashion accessories, sporting goods, toys and souvenirs.

Everton announced it will also feature an in-store personalisation service from November, allowing fans to have their replica kits customised.

The Toffees’ commercial director Alan McTavish was confident of a strong fan presence in Northern Ireland “and when we were presented with this opportunity by [retail partner] Fanatics, in one of Belfast's key shopping destinations, we jumped at the chance.

"As a club, we are always looking at ways of broadening our retail offer and getting closer to our supporters. This store gives the club the chance to connect with supporters in the region."

The shop is run by Fanatics, a global retailer in licensed sports merchandise. It has served Everton fans through its online store Everton Direct worldwide.

Danny Downs, UK general manager said the popularity of the club across the globe had increased significantly in recent years, “and we’re excited about the range of opportunities that will help maintain this growth and serve Everton fans wherever they are based in the world”.

Newtownabbey native and All Leeds TV content creator Scott Wilson said the commitment by the club to set up in the city had demonstrated how far it had come.

“It sounds weird, but I think a shop in Belfast shows a great vision for Andrea Radrizzani [majority owner of Leeds United]. It shows Leeds is bigger than Yorkshire, Leeds is everywhere.

“Mark my words, I truly do believe that the Leeds shop could become as big as that Liverpool one,” said the superfan.

While the Liverpool store was officially opened by Reds’ legend Sir Kenny Dalglish in 2010, it doesn’t seem as if there will be a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for either the Toffees or the Whites on Thursday.

“I thought surely we’d have Stuart Dallas but obviously he’s away with the international team, but then there’s other options like David Healy, considering he scored a goal against England whilst he played for Leeds! Northern Irish Leeds fans love Healy,” added Scott.

“Of course there’s also Nigel Worthington, and down south you’ve Gary Kelly, who is still very active within the Leeds community.

“I think maybe they’re just biding their time to see if it will work or not, but I don’t think they realise how much it will work.”

The new premises of the two Premier League teams was previously home to the Rangers FC official store, which moved to Donegall Place in May.