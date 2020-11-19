Legacy inquest to probe 1974 death of Co Tyrone man

It will be the first of dozens of fresh inquests into deaths from Northern Ireland’s troubled past to be heard within the next five years.

A fresh inquest into the death of a Co Tyrone man with special needs who was shot will start later this month.

Patrick McElhone, 24, died on August 7 1974 close to his home in Limehill, Pomeroy, following an encounter with soldiers.

The inquest, which is expected to last for one week, will be heard by Mrs Justice Keegan at Omagh court house from November 30.

The number of people allowed in the court room will be limited in accordance with social distancing guidelines, however some will be able to watch proceedings via videolink.

It is the first in a series of legacy inquests which will be heard over the next five years as part of a plan devised by the Lord Chief Justice.

The Department of Justice plans to release £55 million over six years to deal with 52 legacy inquests involving 93 deaths between the 1970s and 2000.

Mrs Justice Keegan held a series of brief preliminary hearings over three weeks in 2019 to assess the state of readiness of cases to help her determine how they should be sequenced.