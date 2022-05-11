Legacy plans: Troubles amnesty has taken too long, says the son of Army veteran Dennis Hutchings

The son of a veteran who passed away last year during a high-profile prosecution said he doesn’t think the Government will ever bring an end to the prosecution of retired soldiers over deaths during the Troubles.

John Hutchings — son of Army veteran Dennis Hutchings — told TalkTV he believes it has “taken too long” for the plans, which would see an end to prosecutions against former soldiers, as well as paramilitaries, involved in incidents before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The proposals were referenced in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech, and the Government committed to bring forward the delayed legislation on the amnesty proposals.

However, the Bill also appeared to be tweaked, with the proposed immunity for individuals set to depend on their co-operation with a new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

Mr Hutchings’ son said it “would have meant everything” for his father to “clear his name properly in court”.

“I know it was mentioned in the Queen's speech yesterday, but it's not a bill yet. I used to talk to my dad quite a lot about it. He said: 'You have to stay calm with it. See if it actually goes through and to become a bill.'

“I don't think he thought it ever would. It has been in the Tory manifesto since 2019 and we're still waiting for it to happen now.

"So if it happens, we're waiting to see.

“I don't think it'll happen. I think it's taken too long.

"And they keep promising that they're going to bring it into a bill, but it's taken three years already, so it's too late for my father, but me personally, I don't think it'll come through.”

Dennis Hutchings passed away in October with Covid-19. He was on trial, charged with attempting to murder John Pat Cunningham (27) in Benburb, Co Tyrone.

Mr Hutchings, who denied all charges, had been suffering from kidney disease and the 80-year-old’s trial in Belfast had been adjourned for three weeks after he contracted coronavirus.

There has been widespread opposition to the plans for an amnesty for both paramilitary groups and the security forces from all the main Stormont parties, a range of victims groups and the Irish Government.

The News Desk is on TalkTV at 7pm on weekdays.