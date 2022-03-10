‘Legal action needed to control Holylands’

Resident voices concern in run up to St Patrick’s

A woman living in the Holylands area of south Belfast has called on police, universities and the council to do more to control the crowds of people coming into the area for St Patrick’s Day.

The annual celebration is frequently marred by anti-social behaviour on a grand scale, street littering, noise and vandalism in the mainly student area almost every March 17.

Catriona Goldhammer believes “legal action is one way forward” to deal with the problem.

The last two years have been relatively calm due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, but residents have been tormented in previous years.

Catriona reiterated that “the problems aren't just in Freshers’ Week, and around St Patrick’s Day, they’re all the time and the police know the problems are all the time”.

“We all have a human right to enjoy our own homes and why are we constantly putting up with other people who see it as their right to destroy our way of life?” she said.

“Even if we move out it’s not going to stop, it’ll just be somebody else having their life ruined instead. This is probably the most diverse area in Belfast and of course there’s students here, nobody is saying they shouldn’t be able to go to and from their houses, but we have a right to enjoy St Patrick’s Day and every day.

"We shouldn’t have to pander around what people want, who are only living here four days a week, and they’re not even here during holidays. I think more checks are something that would be welcomed across the whole community, because I know for example other cities such as Leeds have wardens that walk around at night.

"Belfast City Council say they have wardens out, but that’s until 11pm. When we need help is really when the council knocks off, which is at 2am when people are coming back from clubs and pubs looking for parties. We are all victims of anti-social behaviour.

"I think we do need them to take responsibility, whether that be the universities or the police. They can work together on this.”

Catriona cited the fact that purpose-built accommodation specifically for students, such as Queen’s University’s Elms Village, has 24/7 security, and welcomed something similar being introduced around the Holylands.

“Maybe the universities can think of some form of security we can have between midnight and 6am in the morning, so if there is a problem, or if somebody is drunk, it’s dealt with straight away.”

Belfast City Council and the PSNI said they “will be providing a high visibility presence” alongside other statutory agencies, which will include safer neighbourhood and alcohol enforcement officers, night-time noise and cleansing teams, and police patrols in the evenings and early hours of the morning.

Ulster University and Queen’s University, Belfast said they are “fully supportive” of this and that “criminal behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated”.