Legal action over Stormont voting structures ‘not off the table’, says Alliance leader

Alliance leader Naomi Long has reiterated that her party may take legal action over the voting structures at Stormont.

Speaking at the party's local government election manifesto launch, Mrs Long said such a move is "not off the table" and Alliance has taken legal advice on the issue.

Last year, the party had proposed changes to Stormont's voting system both in the Assembly chamber and around the Executive table to ensure votes cast by MLAs who don't consider themselves either nationalist or unionist are given the same weight as those who do.

The current system at Stormont effectively gives blocs of nationalists or unionists a veto in contentious votes, while the system of mandatory coalition means that the biggest unionist party and the biggest nationalist party must agree to share power. This means any of the "big two" parties can prevent a government being established.

Speaking at Thursday's manifesto launch, Mrs Long said the current voting system "undermines" Alliance and its supporters. She said that while taking a legal challenge over the arrangements is an option, she would prefer to solve the problem politically.

"Far too often the problems in our politics end up being resolved in the courts and I don't believe that is a good model for progress," she said.

"We have had some real progress, even in recent weeks, from all parties now admitting that, on some level, they are engaged in a process that acknowledges reform is necessary.

"A number of parties have brought forward their own proposals, and we have been clear that we will engage with those proposals. We will work with them to deliver reform of the institutions, but the issue of legal action is not off the table."

Alliance is running 110 candidates in this month’s council election — 23 more than it did in the 2019 poll, where the party returned 53 candidates.

Among the party's election pledges is increasing transparency within local authorities by publishing councillor expense claim forms, declaration of interests and attendance statistics on all council websites, as well as ensuring funding decisions are made via an open application process.

The party also wanted to create "shadow youth councils" in each area, so that "young people can help shape council policies and provide a channel to councils on the issues that affect them the most".

One of the most potentially controversial pledges is for councils to adopt a "protocol for engagement with those associated with paramilitary organisations".

Alliance also wants each council to get a "green new deal" involving a range of climate and environmental initiatives.