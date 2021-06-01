Legal action threat over conversion therapy ban in NI

Christians to seek judicial review if law impacts religious beliefs

The Christian Institute has written to the Stormont Executive vowing to judicially review its planned conversion therapy legislation if it outlaws “the wrong kind of prayer”.

Lawyers have been instructed to prepare for legal action if the Executive includes prayer as part of the proposed ban, although the evangelical pressure group has said it does not oppose protecting people from “harmful pseudo-medical practices”.

The Department for Communities said work has started to inform the drafting of new legislation to end the “cruel and inhumane” practice, and added all steps would be taken to ensure any new law is robust.

In April MLAs passed a motion calling for the ban of gay conversion therapy “in all its forms” by 59 votes to 24. A DUP amendment stating “legitimate religious activities” must be protected was rejected.

Leading QC Jason Coppel has said widening the ban to include prayer, preaching, pastoral work and parenting would breach the rights of Christians and criminalise the expression of religious beliefs.

In a letter to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, Mr Coppel said evangelism, church membership, baptism, communion and even private prayer could all fall foul of a conversion therapy law.

The barrister said conversion therapy bans would also breach the right of parents not to support a child’s gender transition.

He said it is unlikely the proposed legislation could proceed on the basis that all those with “non-heteronormative sexual orientations or gender identities are vulnerable to the extent that any questioning of the truth or legitimacy of those sexual orientations or gender identities must be prohibited”.

The law protects Christian beliefs on sexuality under the European Convention on Human Rights and the “imposition of criminal sanctions for the expression of religious beliefs to others” would be “difficult to justify”, he added.

Simon Calvert, deputy director for public affairs at The Christian Institute, said: “The CI is not opposed to banning conversion therapy if that means protecting people from dangerous medical practices. But the founder of the Ban Conversion Therapy campaign group is on record as saying ‘spiritual guidance is really just religious speak for conversion therapy’ and claims ‘the pernicious power of prayer must be dealt with’.

“Our lawyers have made clear [we] are prepared to seek judicial review if it caves into demands to widen the ban to include the ordinary activities of churches. [We] are confident a court would find it to be a breach of human rights law.”

The Department for Communities said: “Officials are working with stakeholders and colleagues in other departments and jurisdictions to learn from experience and to consider where there are gaps in the law and what powers we already have to end this practice.

“This process takes time and all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that any legislation would be fit for purpose and sufficiently robust.”

The Ban Conversion Therapy campaign group has been asked for a response.