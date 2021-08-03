Legal proceedings issued against Carrickfergus funfair Planet Fun

A legal team acting on behalf of people who said they received physical and psychological injuries after a ride at a Carrickfergus theme park malfunctioned have issued legal proceedings against the operator.

It’s after six people were taken to hospital after a ride at Planet Fun malfunctioned in July. The incident took place at Carrickfergus Harbour on the north shore of Belfast Lough at around 6pm that evening and four emergency crews, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended the scene.

The attraction is reported to have swung beyond its perimeter and struck a number of signs belonging to the structure. A number of other children suffered injuries to their legs, but did not require hospital treatment.

In a statement on Tuesday, Phoenix Law said their clients intend to claim damages as a result of the malfunctioning of the Star Flyer ride on July 24 as a result of what they allege was negligence in the maintenance and upkeep of machinery.

It’s after a spokesperson for Planet Fun said misbehaving teens caused the ride to malfunction rather than any mechanical defect - something those intending to claim damages have said was not the case.

Phoneix Law has written to the Health and Safety Executive requesting an immediate investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Glen Armstrong from Phoenix Law said: “This was a truly traumatic experience for our clients, the other users of the ride, and anyone who was standing nearby to witness what happened. Unsurprisingly, our clients have suffered serious physical and psychological injuries as a result.”

Emergency services at the scene of a funfair ride collapse in Carrickfergus on July, 24 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A spokesperson for Planet Fun, which has a council licence to operate the fun fair at Carrickfergus said at the time: “Shortly after 18:00 this evening, the emergency procedures on our Star Flyer ride were enacted following an incident. At no stage did the ride collapse.

“We have also reported the incident to the HSE and will co-operate fully with the agency to understand exactly what happened.”

Health and safety is central to all operations at Planet Fun and will offer whatever assistance is required to those customers affected.”

Planet Fun say they will make no further comment until the HSE have completed its investigation.