Legal uncertainties delay Bill to improve protection for tenants

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s Private Tenancies Bill has hit a bump in the road after officials questioned the legality of some amendments passed by the Assembly this week.

The issues involve the “competence” of the amendments to the Bill, which aims to improve protections for tenants in the private rented sector.

One amendment relates to extending the notice to quit period landlords must give before eviction.

The other, tabled by People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll, would reduce rents by 10% for a year for all tenancies longer than six months, and implement a rent freeze for three years.

The Department for Communities confirmed the problems.

It said work was now under way to ensure the Bill did not fall before it can even complete its way through the Assembly.

The department said: “The minister has consistently stated her determination to ensure that all rents, both social and private, are fair and that tenants are protected in their homes.

“The department is considering the amendments to the Private Tenancies Bill which the Assembly passed [on Wednesday], and what refinements may be necessary to ensure it stays within competence as it continues its passage through the Assembly.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said there was a need to ensure any legislation was proportionate and provided the necessary protection while also having regard to unintended consequences.

“Whilst we understood the purpose and intent behind the notice to quit amendments, they did not take into account the need for exemptions as highlighted by the recent departmental consultation,” he added.

“The pragmatic approach, rather than bouncing through an amendment, would have been to take the necessary time to work on the range of options required then bring forward robust and considered legislation.”

Ms Hargey explained the issues with the amendments during the debate on the Bill earlier this week in the Assembly.

Regarding Mr Carroll’s amendment, she said: “The amendment would apply only to tenancies in existence at royal assent. It would not apply to any new tenancies after that date, thereby creating an inequality. It would easily be avoided by a landlord ending and restarting a tenancy.

“It would also apply in areas where rents have fallen recently as well as where they have increased. The Member has suggested no penalty for landlords who choose to ignore it.

“We will have to be realistic and stay within the confines of the law. I do not think that the amendment does that.

“It would also risk putting the whole Bill outside of competence and, potentially, the Bill falling.”

On the notice to quit amendment, tabled by Sinn Fein’s Ciara Ferguson, Ms Hargey said: “I have been clear in my intention to increase the notice to quit period to six months. But, for a notice period as long as that, there must be exemptions.”