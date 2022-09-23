Legally held firearm stolen during Derry burglary

Police are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Londonderry after two masked men entered a property armed with a suspected firearm and baton.

A legally held firearm was stolen during the incident in the McClay Gardens area of the Waterside on Thursday.

It was reported that two masked men, dressed in dark clothing and armed with a suspected firearm and a baton, entered the house at around 10.30pm.

One of the intruders pushed the male occupant onto a chair and tied his wrists whilst the other forced entry to a gun cabinet.

A legally held firearm was taken from the cabinet and the two men then left the property. The occupant was not physically injured but was left badly shaken following the incident.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2111 22/09/22.

Reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org