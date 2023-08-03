Legendary footballer Norman Whiteside delighted to become grandfather

NI legend Norm hands over title of ‘The Youngest’

Former Northern Ireland and Manchester United star Norman Whiteside with his new-born granddaughter Marcelina

It’s hard to believe that Northern Ireland’s ‘Boy Wonder’ has become a grandfather.

Norman Whiteside — who made history when he became the youngest ever footballer to play in the Fifa men’s World Cup finals — recently celebrated his 58th birthday.

And the former Northern Ireland and Manchester United superstar is now a proud grandfather to little Marcelina Whiteside, who was born last month.

The man known affectionately to Northern Ireland fans as ‘The Youngest’ told this newspaper he could not be happier with his new status.

“I can’t believe I’m not ‘The Youngest’ anymore, but I’m absolutely delighted, and in love with little Marcelina. She’s a beauty,” he said.

Norman Whiteside with grandson

Marcelina is the daughter of Norman’s only son Blaine and his partner Melissa.

The Shankill Road native also has two daughters of his own, Della and Clodagh.

Norman regards the arrival of Marcelina on July 23 as yet another personal highlight of a remarkable life.

The striker was only 17 when he turned out to play for Northern Ireland against Yugoslavia in the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain, usurping Brazilian legend Pele for ‘The Youngest’ status.

Funnily enough, he was also the youngest ever to receive a yellow card, in the same game.

It would not be the last for the robust player renowned for mixing skill with aggression.

By the time he was selected by manager Billy Bingham for what would ultimately be a hugely successful Northern Ireland squad in the 1982 finals in Spain, Norman had already made his first-team debut for Manchester United in April of that year.

His debut as a substitute against Brighton made him the youngest player since Duncan Edwards in the 1950s to represent the Red Devils.

Not long after his debut, he hit the back of the net against Stoke to become the club’s youngest goalscorer. And he quickly became a permanent fixture in Ron Atkinson’s exciting team of the early 1980s.

Although he’d already scored for United in the 1983 FA Cup final win against Brighton — and also against bitter rivals Liverpool in a League Cup final which the Red Devils ultimately lost that same season — he is perhaps best remembered by United fans for his brilliant winning goal against Everton in the Wembley showpiece two years later.

He made over 200 appearances for United, scoring 49 goals before being transferred to Everton in in 1989.

Norman Whiteside

At an international level, he represented Northern Ireland on 38 occasions, scoring nine goals and appearing in a second World Cup finals, in Mexico in 1986.

Sadly, a serious knee injury ended Manchester-based Norman’s career at 26, when he should have been approaching his peak.

Husband to Denise, he now works as a ‘meeter and greeter’ at Old Trafford, which has an exhibition dedicated to his career at United.

He always does chat show tours with United Legends and works as an after dinner speaker.

No doubt ‘babysitter’ will be added to his list of jobs now that there’s a new face in the Whiteside family.

Having been known to fans, friends and various team-mates as ‘Chalky’, ‘Boy Wonder’, ‘Big Norm’, ‘Rambo’ and ‘The Youngest’ since he first started kicking a ball in 1970s Belfast, he admits it will take time to get used to a new name: ‘Grandad’.