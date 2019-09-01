Legendary 'Mighty Jug' gives powerful performance for Air Waves Portrush finale

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - The Scout pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - The Wing Walkers pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - The Autogyro pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Some of the aircraft on show at Air Waves Portrush 2019.

Spectators turned out in their thousands to see the legendary P-47-D Thunderbolt on the last day of Air Waves Portrush.

Affectionately known as the 'Mighty Jug’, the plane made its first ever appearance in Portrush on Sunday.

It was the second day of the largest free air show on the island of Ireland, which wooed the crowds despite challenging air conditions over the weekend.

The OV-10 Bronco gave spectators a smoke-filled performance which rounded off daredevil manoeuvres from The Global Stars and Team Raven on Saturday.

Read more Russian fighter plane star of the show at Air Waves Portrush 2019

Sunday’s show also included a vintage display by the Belfast built RAF Tucano, flying for its final year before decommissioning, and a poignant Battle of Britain

Vietnam veteran helicopters Huey and Loach participated in a commemorative Poppy Drop onto East Strand beach.

It rounds off a weekend of activity in Portrush, where live music, entertainment and a motor village kept visitors busy.

The Ulster Gliding Club gave the chance to get up close and personal with a static glider.

Static military displays included an impressive static Typhoon aircraft and the Ulster Aviation Society’s must-see collection of vintage aircraft.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Adam Magee from Lisbellaw pictured in a Spitfire at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Sharon McConnellogue, Eileen Fox, Alex, Charlie, Sophie and Gary McConnellogue pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Gill, Hannah, Zach, and Craig Lyttle from Belfast pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Sharon McConnellogue, Eileen Fox, Alex, Charlie, Sophie and Gary McConnellogue pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st August 2019 - Thomas Wolff from Wimbledon pictured at Air Waves in Portrush, County Antrim. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Tourism NI, Air Waves Portrush is a flagship event in the Northern Ireland events calendar. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

The Ulster Military Vehicle club showcased an armoury of combat cars to mark its 20th anniversary that included an eight-ton Combat Reconnaissance Light Tank (Sabre) and a selection of GI Army jeeps and an RAF Hillman staff vehicle.

It was rounded off by a twilight pyrotechnic aerial display in Portstewart by The Global Stars with fireworks to close the days' family entertainment.