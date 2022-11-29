Legislation to cut Stormont MLA salaries to be fast-tracked through House of Commons

Legislation at Westminster which allows NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to slash Stormont MLAs’ salaries by around a third will be fast-tracked through the House of Commons later.

It is "not acceptable" that MLAs continue to draw full salaries whilst unable to conduct the full range of functions they were elected to do, MPs have heard.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris-Heaton Harris said: "Clause 10 of the Bill will allow me to do something that has just been mentioned, take action when it comes to the pay of members of the assembly MLAs, as they're normally known.

"At a time where taxpayers' money, and indeed taxpayers themselves, are under enormous strain, it's simply not acceptable that MLAs continue to draw a full salary whilst unable to conduct the full range of functions for which they were elected.

"These clauses will therefore allow me to amend MLAs' pay in this and any future periods of inactivity, drawing on sections 47 and 48 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998."

Intervening, the Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare said: "The vast majority of MLAs want Stormont up and running, they want to do 100% of their job, seven days a week rather than the 50% they're able to do at the moment.

"Will my right honourable friend assure me that he has explored robustly, and if he hasn't, will he please do so, that employment law would not allow only those who are refusing to attend to have a pay cut whilst those who wish to attend but couldn't because somebody is exercising their veto will have to through no fault of their own see their income reduced?"

Mr Heaton-Harris said he has received "lots of advice" on the issue and that to "differentiate" would put the Government into a place "where I could be legally challenged or potentially legally challenged".

Chris Heaton-Harris said he has instructed his permanent secretary to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland.

Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) asked in the Commons: "Women in Northern Ireland have been waiting patiently for safe, legal and local abortion services. So, could the Secretary of State tell us how many more days they think it's acceptable to ask them to wait now that he has both the powers and the money to deliver them? Would, for example, 90 days be enough?"

The Northern Ireland Secretary replied: "My officials have been working closely with the Northern Ireland department for health and I will be instructing, indeed have done, the permanent secretary to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland and we are also ensuring that the required funding is allocated for those services.

"Funding will be ring-fenced in the Northern Ireland budget as set out by my written ministerial statement of last week.

"This will mean, in line with my statutory duty, health and social care trusts will have both the assurance of commission service and the guarantee of funding for that service allowing them to recruit and plan for the full rollout of services that this House decided women should have access to."

According to BBC NI, the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill - which also pushed back the deadline for an Executive to be formed - is being rushed through parliament and will face just one day of scrutiny.

While some Northern Ireland MPs have tabled amendments to alter the legislation, any such amendments are selected for a vote at the whim of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The SDLP said their potential amendments would seek to remove the entire salary of MLAs who vote against all candidates for the office of Speaker.

The SDLP proposals would also introduce new requirements for consultation with the Irish Government and the First Ministers designate ahead of decisions made in the absence of an Executive.

The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare said he “can’t wait to vote” for the legislation later on Tuesday.

“It’s a disgrace that we have to have this Bill. MLAs should be working to help their constituents in these difficult economic times. It’s an abandonment of duty,” he tweeted.

The expected salary reduction could see wages cut by 27%, or just over £14,000, reducing MLA incomes from £51,500 to £37,337.

The initial draft legislation was introduced last Monday and came after the Stormont parties failed to establish a new Executive by October 28, some 24 weeks after the last Assembly election in May.

That placed a legal responsibility on the UK Government to hold a fresh Assembly election by January 19.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris ruled out a December election and has instead brought forward legislation to extend the deadline.

The new legislation extends the period for Executive formation by six weeks to December 8, with the possibility of a further six-week extension to January 19.

Meanwhile, the Bill also clarifies the decision-making powers for civil servants leading departments in the absence of ministers.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an executive being formed in Belfast.

The region’s largest unionist party has made clear it will not countenance a return to powersharing until the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scrapped.

Talks are ongoing between the UK and EU over the protocol while a Bill to over-ride elements of the protocol is currently going through the parliamentary process.