Legislation to protect private renting sector tenants advances in Assembly

New legislation protecting tenants living in the private renting sector moved to the second stage after it was introduced to the Assembly on Monday.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey brought forward the Private Tenancies Bill which proposes to restrict rent increases to once in a 12 month period, extend the notice to quit period a landlord must give a tenants and sets limits on tenancy deposit amounts.

It will also make private landlords provide smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as carry out periodic electrical checks.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

Minister Hargey said the bill will ensure those renting privately will have access to good quality housing with “peace of mind over the safety and security of their home”.

“In the longer term I will address issues such as letting agent regulation, grounds for eviction and fitness standards,” she stated.

“As the sector is increasing in size, and houses a wide variety of people, it is important to make improvements and future proof it to ensure greater protection for private renters.

“This bill will make the private rented sector a safer and more secure housing option for people living in it by improving the standards and conditions.”

SDLP housing spokesperson Mark H Durkan welcomed the progress on the legislation and said protection for tenants was needed given the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and continued pressures on the housing sector.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Foyle MLA said it was vital that action is taken to ensure all types of tenancies are protected.

“Having spoken with Housing Rights in recent weeks, they have attested to the fact that a disproportionate number of calls to their helpline is from private renters experiencing housing stress,” said Mr Durkan.

“And while I welcome emergency housing legislation introduced by the Minister, it’s clear that such provisions must be made permanent.

“Protections such as this will play an important role in the months ahead as the economic fallout of the pandemic unfolds and we come to terms with the pressures being placed on an already struggling sector.”