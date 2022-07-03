Leo Varadkar: Border poll now on Irish unity would be ‘divisive and defeated’

A border poll for Irish unity would be “divisive and defeated” if it was held in the near future, according to Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Fine Gael leader said the aspiration for a united Ireland was a “legitimate one” and supported by his party, but said he didn’t think it is “appropriate or right at this time”.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, Mr Varadkar said the “tests” for the Secretary of State to call a unity referendum had not been met, but added the UK Government had a responsibility to “clarify” when such a poll “can and should happen”.

“Fundamentally, we need to get the Assembly and Executive up and running,” he said.

“The tests in the Good Friday Agreement are not met. It is very clear in the Good Friday Agreement the Secretary of State should call a referendum if it appears there is a majority in favour of a united Ireland.

“That is not the case. There has been no consistent poll leads at all for unification.

“If you look at the Assembly election while Sinn Fein gained votes, they didn’t gain any seats. The SDLP lost seats.

“The number of MLAs in this Assembly who want a united Ireland is actually lower than the last. In my mind a border poll at this stage would be both divisive and defeated and that wouldn’t be a good outcome for anyone.

“I do think one thing we should do is clarify the tests when a border poll can and should happen.

“It doesn’t really say clearly how that test is applied. Is the Secretary of State supposed to look at Assembly election results, is it opinion polls – what is it? That is something that really ought to be clarified.”

Responding, Sinn Fein’s National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA said Mr Varadkar was “lacking ambition and politically weak”.

“There is a responsibility on the Irish government to plan for constitutional change on this island, and that should start with the establishment of a Citizens’ Assembly to discuss for the future without any further delay," he said.

“Recent elections north and south have shown that the appetite for change and a new Ireland has never been stronger. That reality cannot be ignored.”

Mr Kearney said that Irish government ministers needed to be “persuaders for a new Ireland” and to begin preparations for unity referendums in the north and south.

Also speaking on the BBC, Labour’s leader in the House of Lords and a former Northern Ireland Office minister has said anger is “building up” among peers over the Government’s Protocol Bill.

Baroness Angela Smith said the Bill – which was debated and passed its first Common’s hurdle during the week – will be sent back with amendments if they are required.

“I think it is inevitable we will have those kinds of debates [about amending the Bill] because the anger is building up already,” said the peer, believes the bill will reach the House of Lords before October.

“I have already had a number of phone calls last week people queuing at my door asking what we can do about this Bill. I think there is a lack of trust on how the Government are handling Northern Ireland issues.

“It would be wrong for an unelected house to write off something an elected house had approved. Our role is scrutiny and revision.

“Where we think there are problems... we will send those issues back to the House of Commons for them to look again.

“Most experts think it is [breaking international law], I think there is huge disquiet among most lawyers I have spoken about it with.

“I do think the Government have had their eye off the ball on Northern Ireland, whether it is this or the legacy legislation.

“There doesn’t seem to have been the care and concern from the very beginning of Brexit. I don’t think this Bill on its own is going to resolve all the problems. It also creates bad faith with other countries. It is bad news all round I am afraid.”